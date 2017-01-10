Freeport Police search for fraud suspects

The Freeport Police Department is asking for help finding two people wanted for fraud.
Police say the pictures above were taken from surveillance cameras between December 12 and January 3.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Freeport Police Detective Krieger, 815-599-5862, or Stephenson County Crime Stop, 815-235-7867.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.