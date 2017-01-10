Freeport Police search for fraud suspects - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Freeport Police search for fraud suspects

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
FREEPORT (WREX) -

The Freeport Police Department is asking for help finding two people wanted for fraud. 

Police say the pictures above were taken from surveillance cameras between December 12 and January 3. 

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Freeport Police Detective Krieger, 815-599-5862, or Stephenson County Crime Stop, 815-235-7867. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.