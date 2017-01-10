Murder trial begins for Luis Anaya, man accused of killing Brandon Wright in 2011

The murder trial for the man accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Brandon Wright in 2011 started Tuesday.

Brandon Wright was a graduate of Rockford's Jefferson High School and his mother says he was two assignments away from graduating from Western Illinois University. But in November 2011, a bullet cut his life short.

Early in the morning on November 12, 2011 Wright was hit in the head by a bullet as he was driving near the corner of Perryville and Linden roads in Winnebago County.

Four years later Luis Anaya was arrested in Mexico in connection with Wright's killing.

In opening statements Tuesday, both sides say they agree on what led up to the shooting - a fight outside a Rockford bar - but the disagreement is over who fired the gun.

Lawyers say Anaya and Wright were at Murphy's Pub and Grill on the night of the shooting when Anaya and a friend of Wright's, David Mordik, got in a fight outside the bar. Lawyers say after the fight Wright and Mordik left in separate cars to got a party, but they took different routes to get there.

Anaya and two other people allegedly followed Wright, thinking he was Mordik.

Prosecutors say Anaya fired the gun that killed Wright. But Anaya's defense attorney says there's no physical proof.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning at 9:00. Closing arguments are expected to happen on Wednesday.

