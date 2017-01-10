Shots fired call leads to short standoff with police Tuesday morning

Rockford Police say two people have been arrested, one after a brief standoff, after a shots fired incident Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of Creekview Road and Eastlawn Drive around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of gunshots being fired.

When police arrived they found two people running from the scene through Alpine Park and into the surrounding neighborhoods.

A park district officer arrested one of the suspects in the 4500 block of Dogwood Circle.

Police found the second suspect inside a home in the 1300 block of Sequoia Road. That suspect surrendered to police after a brief standoff.

Police found a vehicle with bullet holes in it back at the intersection of Creekview Road and Eastlawn Drive. Police say they also found two handguns during the investigation.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Kennin Darden, of Rockford, has been charged with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, unlawful use of weapons by a gang member, possession of heroin with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of a stolen firearm, no firearm owner’s identification card and resisting police.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old male from Rockford, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, defacing the identifying marks on a firearm, no firearm owner’s identification card and resisting police.

Darden is being held in the Winnebago County Jail where he is being held in lieu of bond. The teen is being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.