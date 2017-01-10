Rockford man, teen arrested on burglary charges

A Rockford man and a teen boy have been arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment building overnight.

Police say officers were called out to the 4800 block of Creekview Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a burglary in progress. Police say they found a vacant apartment that had been broken into.

Officers found a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment. Police say after an investigation they believe the pair were responsible for the burglary and both were arrested.

Jacob Okeson, 20, has been charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of alcohol by a minor. Police also arrested a 16-year-old teen boy on burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property charges.

Okeson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. The teen, who police say was a runaway, is being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.