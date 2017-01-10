TIF loan extended for Longwood Gardens

Rockford City Aldermen approved an extension of a TIF loan at Longwood Gardens Monday night.

Longwood Gardens is a low-income apartment complex in the 1000 block of East State Street.

Zion Development asked that the Seventh Street TIF District loan be extended, after grant funding fell through.

Aldermen voted to extend the loan another two years.

Zion Development says it will use that time to look at the best options for the building and its residents.