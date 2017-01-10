Rockford Police: Robbery suspects run away after victim's boyfriend scares them off

A woman suffered minor injuries after police say she was attacked during an armed robbery attempt Monday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday. They spoke with a victim who said her and her boyfriend had just returned home. The boyfriend went inside while she stayed outside to get something out of their car.

She says two men pulled up in a white vehicle and got out armed with handguns and demanded her purse and other belongings. The victim says one of the suspects hit her in the head during the robbery.

The victim called out for help and her boyfriend came outside, scaring off the suspects, who both ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment to her injuries and released.

Police say nothing was taken during the robbery. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.