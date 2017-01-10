Wet weather causing roads to be slick and icy

Winter weather Tuesday morning has made roads around the Stateline icy and slick to drive on, causing a number of traffic crashes.

The Rockford Public Works Department is out spreading salt on roads. They began salting residential routes and monitoring arterial routes at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. They say decisions about other salting operations will be made, as needed, according to developing conditions.

Street Superintendent Mark Stockman says salt trucks are continuing to move through their routes this morning and will be out until about 11 a.m. Stockman says the rising temperatures are already improving road conditions. He says drivers should be extra careful when driving on hills or around corners.

Rockford Public Schools say buses are running but there are delays because of icy roads in residential areas.

Police in Beloit are reporting slippery road conditions in the area. Officers are asking that drivers use extra caution when driving and remember to turn on their headlights.

Authorities in DeKalb County have reported several auto accidents caused by icy road conditions.

