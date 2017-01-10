Shots fired during attempted armed robbery outside Bigfoot Lounge

Rockford Police say a gun was fired during an attempted armed robbery overnight.

Police say officers were called out to Bigfoot Lounge in the 1600 block of South Alpine just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee there told offices that they were walking through the parking lot when a man armed with a handgun came up to them.

The suspect demanded money from the victim and fired his gun during the incident. Police say nothing was stolen and the suspect ran away from the area.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as an African American man, about 6'1", 135 pounds, with braided hair and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, at 815-963-7867.