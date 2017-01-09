Facebook Live attack sparks bigger conversation in Rockford

It's shocking and hard to imagine.

The Facebook Live attack of a man with a disability in Chicago has also started a bigger conversation. Here in Rockford disability awareness advocates say the community must come together to condemn those actions.

RAMP says one in five people have a disability. And that people with disabilities are twice as likely to be a victim to abuse or bullying. RAMP said the entire community should condemn violence taken out on anybody.

"The individual in the video happens to be a person with a disability," Eric Brown of RAMP said. "That could be anyone else on that video and our reaction should still be to condemn the act of those attackers and support the individual who was a victim of that violence and assist them in whatever ways that we can."

On Friday the four people who allegedly attacked the man were denied bond.