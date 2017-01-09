Demry Croft discusses Minnesota coaching change

Minnesota fired head football coach Tracy Claeys a week after finishing a 9-4 season. Boylan graduate Demry Croft is a quarterback for the Golden Gophers. He found out the news on Twitter the day it happened.

"I was really shocked at the first moment," Croft said. "I didn't know what to expect moving forward from that. [I will] definitely miss those coaches and wish the best for them."

The Gophers hired former Northern Illinois player P.J. Fleck away from Western Michigan to be the new man in charge at Minnesota. Croft crossed paths with Fleck during his recruiting process at Boylan.

"I took a visit to Western Michigan my sophomore year," Croft said. "I Got to meet him very briefly. Definitely found out what his culture is about. He's definitely a coach that wants to win games and national championships. That's exactly what I want to do."

One added bonus of Fleck coming to the Twin Cities for Croft is that he'll bring Boylan's Noah Hickcox along with him. Hickcox committed to Fleck at Western Michigan, but decided to follow his future college coach to Minnesota, meaning two Boylan alums will suit up for the Gophers next year.

"That is amazing," Croft said. "It just goes to show that the Boylan Titans, we have some talent over there and in this area, we have a lot of talent. Now it's just being seen."

Croft hopes to compete for the starting quarterback role next year after redshirting this past season. He looks to take Minnesota to the next step after a nine win season, which is a double digit win season and contention for a Big Ten title.