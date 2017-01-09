Rockford Police plan to add new gear to a few squad cars

New cameras are coming to some Rockford Police squad cars.

At Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen unanimously approved two license plate readers.

"The cameras pick up a license plate, push them through the computer system and instantaneously can find stolen vehicles," says Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

O'Shea says the system will alert officers when a stolen car, or a car that's wanted for crimes is detected. The images will be stored for 30 days according to O'Shea.

The department requested two readers, O'Shea says they'll be on the streets 24/7 and used in every district.

"We want to hit the whole city," says O'Shea. "When they drive through parking lots of commercial parking lots and apartment parking lots it's reading every license plate.Where as an officer will be distracted typing in a license plate or calling one in on the radio, these are banging out hundreds of license plates as the officers drive around."

Aldermen unanimously approved the readers. Money from drug seizure will cover the roughly $40,000 cost.