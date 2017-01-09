8 Roscoe Township GOP candidates removed from April election ballot

Eight Republicans slated to run in Roscoe Township's April election will not be on the ballot.
That's according to Township Supervisor Jim Benkovich.
He says the candidates' paperwork was filed the day after the deadline in December, it wasn't completed correctly, and it was filed in the wrong jurisdiction.
The paperwork should have been filed in Roscoe Township's Clerk's Office. Instead, it was taken to the Winnebago County Clerk's Office.
The Citizens for a Clean Slate filed the objections to these eight candidates. A hearing was supposed to happen tomorrow concerning the candidacy. However according to the Winnebago County Clerk's Office, all eight people filed paperwork today to remove themselves from the ballot so a hearing will not take place.
They are:
Patricia Zintak - Township Clerk Candidate
Jesse Garcia - Township Trustee Candidate
Steve Connell - Township Supervisor Candidate
Matthew Servant - Road Commissioner Candidate
Cynthia Servant - Township Assessor Candidate
Thomas Jack - Township Trustee Candidate
Todd Piper - Township Trustee Candidate
Tom Hawes - Township Trustee Candidate
According to the Winnebago County Clerk's Office, a person wishing to be a write-in candidate must file by Feb. 2.
