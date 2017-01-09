Winnebago County looks at changes to nepotism policy

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney's been on the job less than a month. But the Republican says he's found a problem in the county that needs reviewing.

"It just seems like there are a lot of people connected to family members that work here in the county," Haney says.

Nepotism is something Winnebago county Board Member and Democratic Caucus Leader Joe Hoffman says has been going on for years.

"It's part of a four-headed monster. By the four heads I mean nepotism, cronyism, favoritism and a certain amount of bullying and intimidation," Hoffman says.

It's why Hoffman and Haney say the rules need to be clearly laid out.

"We just don't want there to be an appearance of something is wrong when nothing is wrong," Haney says. "An image of nepotism prevents perhaps some of the best applying to come work for the county."

Haney says the policy on nepotism is pretty limited right now.

It states, "no members of an immediate family shall be employed within the same department on a full-time or part-time basis. Immediate family includes parent, brother, sister, child, spouse, mother-in-law and father-in-law."

Details on an updated policy are still being discussed but Hoffman says it should include a rule that any type of supervisor cannot oversee family members.

"If I am your boss and you're bossing my son. Do i have direct supervision? No, you do, but I have direct supervision over you. So that's where nepotism gets a little iffy," Hoffman says.

Haney says there also may need to be changes to the policy for county leaders.

"The problem with me as chairman, the problem with a board member, the problem with someone like the CFO or our county administrator, is we set the budgets for every other department in the county, so we may need to have a set of rules that is more restrictive for us," Haney says.

The board still has to discuss the details of any policy so nothing is set in stone. The hope these officials say is to create a hiring system that is fair to *everyone.

The county board will discuss the nepotism policy at its next meeting this Thursday.