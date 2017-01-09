Senate leaders say they are making progress on budget deal

Illinois lawmakers are back to work and there are some rumblings of some headway being made with the budget.

Senate leaders from both parties are attempting to take a vote on a set of bills regarding the budget.

One bill would increase the income tax rate from 3.75 to 4.95 percent.

Other bills would allow borrowing to pay off the state's $11 billion backlog of overdue bills, an increase to the minimum wage, consolidating local governments, paying Chicago teachers' portion of their pensions, enacting changes to state employees' pensions to save the state money and expanding legalized gambling.

The Senate hopes to send a message that there is bipartisan support of ending the budget stalemate. But with less than two days to go in their session, it looks unlikely that the bills will make it to the House in time for a vote, even if the Senate takes one Tuesday.

"I've been very encouraged on the work so far," Senate President John Cullerton said Monday. "And I'm very optimistic based on a caucus and discussions that we have a potential agreement at least out of the senate and that's the best place to start."

The plan is to refile the bills on Wednesday when lawmakers start the 100th General Assembly, quickly assign the bills to committees, get them up for a vote on the Senate floor and then get them over to the House for a similar vote.