Shots fired investigation causes lockdown at Rockford elementary - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Shots fired investigation causes lockdown at Rockford elementary school Monday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford's Lewis Lemon Elementary School was on lockdown for part of Monday afternoon because of police activity in the area.

Rockford Public School District 205 sent out an alert around 2:30 p.m. Monday advising that the school was on lockdown because of a situation involving police in the area. 

Rockford Police say there was a shots fired investigation near Albert Avenue and Mulberry Street in the area around 2:10 p.m. Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but two vehicles were hit by bullets and officers found several shell casings on the ground. 

The lockdown did impact student pickup, as students were not allowed to by dismissed at their normal time. 

At 2:54 p.m. RPS 205 sent out a second alert saying the lockdown had been lifted and students were being dismissed. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.