Shots fired investigation causes lockdown at Rockford elementary school Monday

Rockford's Lewis Lemon Elementary School was on lockdown for part of Monday afternoon because of police activity in the area.

Rockford Public School District 205 sent out an alert around 2:30 p.m. Monday advising that the school was on lockdown because of a situation involving police in the area.

Rockford Police say there was a shots fired investigation near Albert Avenue and Mulberry Street in the area around 2:10 p.m. Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but two vehicles were hit by bullets and officers found several shell casings on the ground.

The lockdown did impact student pickup, as students were not allowed to by dismissed at their normal time.

At 2:54 p.m. RPS 205 sent out a second alert saying the lockdown had been lifted and students were being dismissed.