Sheriff warns of phone scam in Jo Daviess County

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff Office is warning area residents about a possible phone scam in the county.

County Sheriff Kevin Turner says a scammer will call and either say they are a family member in need of money or that they are an attorney representing a family member who is in trouble and in need of money. They will then try to convince the person on the other line to send them a money order.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to use caution, and reminding everyone to never send money to anyone unless they are certain as to where the money is going.

If you have experience this scam or something similar, you are asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 815-777-2141, or your local police department.