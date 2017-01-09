Woman has purse stolen in Rockford Walgreens parking lot Monday

Rockford Police say a woman had her purse stolen in a strong arm robbery Monday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the Walgreens in the 2300 block of Charles Street just after 11 a.m. Monday on a report of a woman who had just been robbed.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, told police that she was walking through the parking lot when a man came up to her, knocked her to the ground, then grabbed her purse. The suspect then got into a van driven by a woman and the pair drove away.

The robbery suspect is described as an African-American man wearing dark clothing. The driver is described as a white woman driving a red mini-van.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, at 815-963-7867.