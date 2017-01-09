Kris and Jessica Bryant wedding photos

Chicago Cubs third baseman, National League MVP and World Series champion Kris Bryant got married over the weekend to his long-time girlfriend Jessica Delp in their hometown of Las Vegas.
Many current and former Cubs were in attendance, including first baseman Anthony Rizzo, pitcher John Lackey, catcher Miguel Montero and Cub-turned-Cardinal Dexter Fowler.
Congrats to Kris and Jessica!
