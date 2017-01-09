Area gas prices drop slightly

The average price of gas around Rockford is down slightly compared to last week.

The average price of gas in Rockford is now $2.37, down 2.5 cents per gallon. The national average price of gas is also $2.37, up about 2 cents from last week, according to petroleum analyst website gasbuddy.com.

This week's prices are 49.4 cents higher than this time last year and 24.6 cents higher than last month.

The national average went up 16.2 cents over the past month and 39.3 cents over the past year.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate:

Milwaukee- $2.37/g, flat from last week's $2.37/g.

Madison- $2.33/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

Chicago- $2.62/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.