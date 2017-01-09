Man robbed on 21st St. in Rockford overnight

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning.

Police say a man was walking out to his car in the 1200 block of 21st Street around 3:30 a.m. when a man came up to him. He says the man was armed with a gun and had something covering part of his face.

The suspect then stole some cash from the victim before running away.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.