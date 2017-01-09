Two cars crash into Rockford building Sunday night

Two people were sent to the hospital after two cars crashed into a building in Rockford late Sunday night.

Police say that just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday they were called out to the intersection of North Main and West Jefferson on a report of traffic crash.

Police say one car was inside of 316 West Jefferson and another car was partially inside the building. Both car were heavily damaged, as was the building.

Two people, a man and a woman, were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.