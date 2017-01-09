Rockford Police: Suspects rob house full of people Sunday night

Rockford Police say suspects robbed several people inside a home on Sharon Avenue Sunday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers say a man was walking out of the house towards the driveway when two men armed with guns came up to him. The victim says the two men forced him back inside the home, where there were four other people.

Three of the people inside the home were able to escape out of a back door and run away. The suspects then had the two other people lay down on the floor and robbed with of some cash.

No one was injured during the robbery and no shot were fired.

Police say the suspects may have left the scene in a green Pontiac four-door car.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.