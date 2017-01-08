Coronado Theatre celebrates 90 years

It's an iconic Rockford landmark and this year it celebrates 90 years.

The Coronado Performing Arts Center first opened in October of 1927. It's original owners, Mr. and Mrs.. Willard van Matre ran the theatre until 1970 when it was sold to the Kerasotes Theatre Company.

After changing hands one more time, the theatre eventually fell into disrepair.

But in 1996, a group of Rockford citizens formed the Friends of Coronado to help save the theatre.

More than 5,000 people personally personally financed the $18. 5 million restoration and the Coronado re-opened as we know it today in 2001.

"This is such a proud really occasion for our community, and a source of pride for our community, the great source of pride i think is how we pulled together as a community to save it," said executive director of Friends for the Coronado Beth Howard.

And officials at the Coronado want to know how think the theatre should celebrate its 90th birthday. To submit your ideas, click here or send an email to bhoward@coronadopac.org.