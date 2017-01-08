Cubs' World Series Trophy Tour Makes Two Stops in Stateline

The Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship sparked a jubilant celebration for a fanbase that had waited 108 years to enjoy a title, and fans in Northern Illinois got to see baseball's ultimate prize in person on Sunday.

The Cubs' Trophy Tour, starting in December and running to their 2017 home opener in April, stopped at Freeport's Masonic Temple and the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, bringing thousands of fans from all over the region to get an up close and personal experience with the Commissioner's Trophy, awarded by Major League Baseball to its world champion every season.

Fans of all ages brought smiles and cameras to the event, wearing their best Cubs gear and bringing family and friends, some waiting hours outside and indoors to be one of the first to see the trophy. Local sports supporters are used to seeing a professional trophy, but not one this historic. The Stanley Cup has appeared at the BMO Harris Bank Center following the Chicago Blackhawks' three titles since 2010.