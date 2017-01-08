IceHogs double up Wolves at home, 6-3

Tyler Motte and Brandon Mashinter each scored their second goals of the game in the third period to break a 3-3 tie and propel the IceHogs past the Chicago Wolves 6-3 Sunday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The win stopped a four game losing skid for Rockford and ended an eight game winning streak for the Wolves.

Spencer Abbott and Sam Carrick each added two assists in the victory. Goalie Mac Carruth made 28 saves to post his fifth win on the year.

Motte struck on Rockford’s fifth power play of the game and just 46 seconds into the final frame for the game-winner. Mashinter followed it up with a goal 18 seconds later at 1:04. Tyler Barnes also added an empty net tally with 2:28 left in regulation.

The IceHogs and the Wolves exchanged six goals in the opening period with Motte, Mark McNeill and Mashinter all lighting the lamp to keep the game tied at 3-3. Motte now has tallied four points in four games with Rockford and Mashinter scored in his first game back from injury since December 7.