Armed robbery at subway in Rockford

A Subway restaurant on Rockford's West side was robbed Sunday evening.

Rockford Police say around 7:10 p.m. Sunday a man armed with a knife, entered the restaurant at 3021 N. Rockton Ave. and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen running south bound from the business. The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20's, wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.