Family Dollar employee held at gunpoint in armed robbery, Saturday

Two men in dark hoodies rob Family Dollar in Beloit, WI, Saturday night.



Just before 9 p.m., Beloit Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on 840 Fourth St. in Beloit. Officers say two black men entered the store and forced an employee to open the store registers at gun point.



During the robbery, police say one of the suspects fired one round from a black, semi-automatic handgun into the floor next to the clerk. The two men got away toward Fifth St. carrying an unknown amount of money.



Police describe the suspects to be their 20s, thinly built, wearing dark clothing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 608-364-6801 or send a Crime Stopper tip at www.p3tips.com