VanVleet's big night powers Raptors 905's win at Windy City

Rockford native Fred VanVleet felt right at home down the road from his native Forest City, leading Raptors 905 to a 102-100 NBA D-League victory over the Windy City Bulls at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

VanVleet finished with 23 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds for Raptors 905. After the Bulls tied the game at 100-100 late in the fourth, VanVleet drew a foul and calmly hit the game-winning free throws to seal the victory in front of a big contingent of Rockford fans who made the trip to see the former Auburn Knight and Wichita State Shocker in action.

"That's what the 4th quarter is for, for big time players to make plays," VanVleet said after the game. "That's what I try to do especially with this team. Try to be a closer and get it done. I was able to draw the foul there and hit the free throws."