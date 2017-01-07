NIU hoops sweeps men's/women's doubleheader

Northern Illinois picked up two wins at the Convocation Center on the first Saturday of the New Year as the men's and women's basketball teams each won their MAC matchups in DeKalb.

Mark Montgomery's men's squad beat Central Michigan, 87-83 - the Huskies' first win in conference play after dropping a two-point loss at Miami (OH) earlier in the week. Rockford native and Auburn grad Laytwan Porter had a big day off the bench, scoring 16 points (4/9 FG, 8/11 FT) and adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lisa Carlsen's women's team took care of Ohio, 88-80 in women's MAC action. The Lady Huskies had five players score in double figures, led by Cassidy Glenn with 24 points. Rockford native and Lutheran grad Abby Woollacott contributed 4 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Lady Huskies, who are 3-0 in conference play.