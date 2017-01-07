RVC board discusses tuition hike amidst budget defecit

It's been a long year-and-a-half for Rock Valley College and other schools around the state.

The school has laid off staff and made cuts, but now officials say the time has come to change how it charges students.

RVC board members say it's not a question of if tuition is going up, it's a matter of how much.

"The only thing we control is tuition, but it can also hold negative consequences, unintended consequences, if you raise the tuition where students can't afford it then they no longer can come and so then you lose credit hours and you didn't actually make any gain," said Chairman of the RVC Board of Trustees Patrick Murphy.

Despite spending cuts over, Rock Valley College is staring down a more than $400,000 deficit this year.

And as RVC looks to the 2018 budget, more bad news. The deficit could grow to more than $6 million.

"That 6.2 to 6.6 [million] is based upon zero dollars from state, we could see state dollars, we don't know that yet, but we don't want to depend on those," said Murphy.

Without answers from the state, board members say changes have to be made.

"We have a new financial reality, and how the community college will exist and function in the new reality will be different than how the community colleges historically existed," said RVC President Douglas Jensen.

Historically, community colleges have charged the same tuition rates to all students. But, in this new proposed model, board members say tuition rates would be determined by the students class schedule.

"If you look at the career and tech-ed programs, generally those cost more money to instruct, so we're looking at a more variable tuition, where career and tech ed will have a different tuition rate than your standard liberal arts classes," added Murphy.

Other proposed changes could be cutting the number of classes that are offered and raising class fees.

The board is scheduled to meet next on January 24th. That's when officials could come closer to making a decision on how it will close its budget gaps.