5 Illinois housing authorities split $1M in federal grants

Five Illinois communities are receiving a combined $1.3 million in federal grants to help residents of public housing get jobs and improve their living conditions.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development grants on Friday. He says the money will go to hire service coordinators who will assess the needs of residents and connect them with available resources.

The Democrat says he's proud to fight for funding that will give housing authorities the ability "to help people in their communities who need it the most," including disabled and elderly residents.

The Springfield Housing Authority will receive about $480,000, the largest Illinois grant. Housing authorities in Henry County, Chicago, Peoria and Winnebago County also are getting funds.