Rockford Fire fights morning blaze in freezing conditions

A house fire on Rockford's west side displaced three people this morning. Rockford Fire says the blaze broke out around 10 a.m. at a home on the corner of Independence Ave. and Auburn St.



No one was injured, but fire officials say there was severe damage to the house. Red Cross is working with the three occupants of the home to find them temporary housing.



Rockford Fire says the fire was accidental, but continue to investigate the cause of the blaze. The incident caused both east bound lanes of Auburn St. to be blocked off for a few hours this morning, while crews were on scene.



Fire officials says the freezing conditions caused the department to call a second alarm, in order to bring in relief crews. They also had an ambulance on hand as a warming shelter for firefighters.



"The weather is tough to deal with. We had a lot of wind out here. Another major factor this time of year and these weather conditions are slippery, so we brought in a salt truck, so no one falls," said District Chief Marc Wortman of the Rockford Fire Department.



