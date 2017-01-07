UPDATE: Victim identified in I-39 crash

UPDATE: Authorities have named the man who died in the I-39 crash in Rock County on Saturday.



The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department says 27-year-old Jacob Wieibel of Rockton, IL, died after crashing into a semi-truck/trailer around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.



A preliminary examination by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirms Wieibel died from injuries sustained in the crash.

---

One person is dead after a two car crash on I-39 near County Highway South in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a semi-tractor and Toyota Camry were involved in a head-on collision around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the Camry was heading north in the southbound lane of I-39 when it struck the truck. The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was fully engulfed and the driver was able to escape the truck on his own. The driver of the truck told police the trailer contained containers of Methanol and Hydrogen Peroxide.

Police have spent the morning cleaning up the hazardous materials from the truck.

I-39/90 between Beloit and Janesville opened to traffic around noon on Saturday.