Personal trainers and UW Health Sports Factory to host Commitment Day

Commit to a goal--a lot of people are doing that this time of year.

At work, at home, and in the gym. Some of the top fitness instructors in Illinois are offering you a chance to kick start 2017.

It's called Commitment Day. It's Saturday night at the UW Health Sports Factory. Personal trainers say the best place to start with your Commitment is with attainable goals.

"If you say 'I'm going to lose 50 pounds before the summer,' that's not going to happen. You need to say "I need to lose 5 pounds, I want to cut out pop, I need to cut out sweets, out of my diet.'"

Commitment Day is Saturday at 6 p.m. You have to be 16 or older to join for the high energy workouts. It costs 15 dollars at the door.

