Friday Night Nets - Jan. 6 Highlights and Scores

The first Friday of the New Year brought a big night of basketball to the Northern Illinois region as teams returned to the court from Winter Break.
Scores are as follows, organized by boys and girls games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boylan 73, Belvidere North 45
Belvidere 56, East 52
Jefferson 60, Freeport 54
Hononegah 65, Guilford 43
Auburn 67, Harlem 36
Dixon 71, Oregon 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harlem 58, Auburn 54
Boylan 62, Belvidere North 35
Montini 56, Byron 52
Aquin 62, Dakota 39
East 56, Belvidere 35
Hononegah 82, Guilford 30
Freeport 49, Jefferson 42
