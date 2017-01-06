Friday Night Nets - Jan. 6 Highlights and Scores

The first Friday of the New Year brought a big night of basketball to the Northern Illinois region as teams returned to the court from Winter Break.

Scores are as follows, organized by boys and girls games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boylan 73, Belvidere North 45

Belvidere 56, East 52

Jefferson 60, Freeport 54

Hononegah 65, Guilford 43

Auburn 67, Harlem 36

Dixon 71, Oregon 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harlem 58, Auburn 54

Boylan 62, Belvidere North 35

Montini 56, Byron 52

Aquin 62, Dakota 39

East 56, Belvidere 35

Hononegah 82, Guilford 30

Freeport 49, Jefferson 42