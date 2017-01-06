Carpenter's Place is in need of warm winter boots

Carpenter's Place says it's in need of warm winter boots.

The center says it's all out of men's boots and is looking for them in sizes 9 through 12.

"Donations from the community for our guests make a huge impact on their lives. They provide things that the rest of us pretty easily take for granted like gloves or chapstick," says Carpenter's Place Executive Director Kay Larrick.

Donations can be dropped off at Carpenter's Place between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also drop off boots at Alpine Bank. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

