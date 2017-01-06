River Edge Historic Tax Credit extension expected to benefit Rockford's downtown

For Justin Fern, business is better with historic tax credits.

"I mean, it's a game-changer for us."

Fern is the president and founder of Urban Equity Properties in Rockford.

"We've done multiple, multiple buildings and utilized the historic tax credits. And I'm not even talking buildings, I'm talking multiple blocks of properties," says Fern.

That credit program was set to run out January 1st. Illinois lawmakers voted to keep it in place until the start of 2018. Fern says this is good news for those buildings that need extra attention.

"You need other programs to get those buildings done, or they're going to lie vacant. End of being a burden to the city and a potential demo."

The buildings have to be certified historic to be eligible. Historic districts also apply. The program provides developers a state income tax credit, up to 25% of the investment.



"The Burnham Lofts utilized historic tax credits, the Prairie Street Brewhouse utilized historic tax credits," says Rockford Community and Economic Development Director Todd Cagnoni. "So we're talking projects that scope and scale."



According to Landmarks Illinois -- over $100 million dollars of investment has gone into downtown Rockford that wouldn't have happened without the credits. Creating close to 500 jobs. Fern says hundreds of people are working right now on the Burnham Lofts.

"That project probably, definitely wouldn't happen if that state historic tax credit wasn't in place," says Fern.



"I think there's no doubt that many of these projects wouldn't have moved forward without the utilization of the historic tax credit," says Cagnoni.