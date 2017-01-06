Charity bowling event benefits Belvidere veterans - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Charity bowling event benefits Belvidere veterans

Posted:
BELVIDERE (WREX) -

If you can spare some time Saturday night, you'll be helping out veterans. 

The second annual Bowl for Vets is going on in Belvidere.

It's at Doge Lanes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

One hundred percent of your event ticket goes to support the local Veteran's Assistance Commission of Boone County.

It's $15 for three hours of bowling for adults, $10 for kids ages 2 to 10.  That includes the price of shoes. 

