Charity bowling event benefits Belvidere veterans

If you can spare some time Saturday night, you'll be helping out veterans.

The second annual Bowl for Vets is going on in Belvidere.



It's at Doge Lanes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.



One hundred percent of your event ticket goes to support the local Veteran's Assistance Commission of Boone County.



It's $15 for three hours of bowling for adults, $10 for kids ages 2 to 10. That includes the price of shoes.