RACVB takes down Christmas decorations Saturday

If volunteering is one of your New Year's resolutions, the RACVB can hold you to it this weekend. It will spend Saturday taking down the city's Christmas decorations.



The RACVB will also be taking down the big Christmas tree on State St. Last year, it milled the tree and had it made into a table and chairs. This year, the tree will be made into something a little different.



"So we've been thinking of a variety of things, making smaller keepsakes, but we we do want to do at least one big furniture piece people can have," said Josh Albrecht, director of marketing and public affairs at RACVB.



If you'd like to volunteer to take down decorations you can show up to the NAPA building at 301 S. Winnebago St. on Saturday. The first shift is from 8 a.m. to noon and the second is from 1 to 4 p.m. You don't have to register to volunteer, just show up!