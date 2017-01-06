New year brings new law for Illinois drivers

Move over. For years, that's been the law for drivers when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

But as of this year, Illinois drivers now have to do the same thing for any vehicle pulled over on a four-lane highway.

"It was a courteous gesture before, so now it's just put into law," said Lt. Carl Heintz of the Illinois State Police, District 16.

According to this new law, drivers must change lanes, or slow down, when they pass a stopped vehicle with it's hazard lights on.

"It's just best, even if the vehicle is abandoned, you may not know if there's someone in there," said Heintz. "If it's safe to do so, make that lane change and it will be better off for everyone else."

Like truck drivers, who spend an average of 100,000 miles on roadways each year.

"I've seen so many accidents like that, and it just tears my heart up when I think about them, so I think it's a better thing that we're enforcing it," said Paul Johnson, safety manager at R.L. Leek Industries Inc. and former truck driver.

Accidents, which Johnson says could have been prevented with a simple lane change.

"You might not see them right then, but they may be there," added Johnson. "They may be coming from underneath their vehicle, they may becoming from around the front, and if you're right there alongside of them, then you're going to get them. "

A surprise no driver wants to face, while they're one their way home at the end of the day.

Because it's a new law, state troopers say they'll going to give drivers a grace period. But after a while, they say you will get a $120 if caught.