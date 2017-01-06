Janesville Police search for suspects in credit card thefts

The Janesville Police Department is asking for help finding two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.

Police say a woman stole credit cards and car keys from patrons at the Janesville Athletic Club and Planet Fitness Thursday night. Police say she used the keys to open vehicles and steal more items.

Police say the woman and a man then used the credit cards at several Janesville businesses. They were driving a silver minivan.

Police believe the suspects may have also stolen items from gyms in downtown Madison.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers, 608-756-3636.