Woodward partners with SwedishAmerican for new health clinic

One of the area's biggest employers has a new health clinic for its employees.

The new Woodward Health Clinic provides primary care and diagnostic services to the company's employees at both the Rock Cut and North 2nd Street campuses.

SwedishAmerican partnered with Woodward for the clinic and says it will use it to find different ways to be innovative with healthcare.

"The flow of the clinic, the way the exam rooms are set up are a little bit than some of our other practices," says Noel Nickel, Vice President of Clinic Operations for SwedishAmerican. "From a staffing standpoint, we've added additional staff into this practice that will focus on wellness."

The clinic is on McFarland Road, within 5 miles of both Woodward campuses.