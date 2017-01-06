Man shot on Auburn Street Friday afternoon

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

Rockford Fire say they were called out to the 2400 block of Auburn Street just after 3 p.m. Friday for an unknown medical issue. When they got to the scene, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.