Man shot on Auburn Street Friday afternoon

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon.
Rockford Fire say they were called out to the 2400 block of Auburn Street just after 3 p.m. Friday for an unknown medical issue. When they got to the scene, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate this case.
