Blackhawks assign Abbott, Forsling to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks announced they have assigned defenseman Gustav Forsling and forward Spencer Abbott to the Rockford IceHogs.



Forsling was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The Linkoping, Sweden native made his NHL debut on Oct. 12, 2016 against the St. Louis Blues and has recorded one goal, three assists and four points in 32 games with Chicago.



Prior to the NHL, Forsling skated in the Swedish Hockey League. Over the three seasons he collected 27 points in the 86 games he appeared in.



Abbott leads the IceHogs with eight goals and shares the team lead in both points and power-play goals. The forward was recalled to Chicago on Jan. 3 and debuted in his first Blackhawks and second NHL game on Jan. 5 against the Buffalo Sabres. Prior to his recall, he produced multi-point efforts during each of his last two appearances with Rockford, and was riding a team season-high tying four-game point streak.



The Hamilton, Ontario, native has posted 169 points in 217 career AHL games between the Toronto Marlies (2011-15) and IceHogs (2015, 2016-17). He spent the 2015-16 season in the Swedish Hockey League with the Froluna Indians, totaling 35 points in 42 games.