Fas Fuel apologizes after water ends up in customers' gas tanks

Water instead of fuel. Earlier this week a viewer reached out to 13 WREX saying she got bad fuel from a local gas station and it cost her hundreds of dollars in repairs. She asked us to investigate so 13 WREX dug deeper.

"This is the gas that was taken from my car. If you look there's about a half inch of water," said Ericka Grothman, holding up a sample of the gas taken from her tank.

Grothman stopped at the Fas Fuel on North Alpine Rd., just south of Riverside, Tuesday night.

"It was on empty so I filled it all the way up to the top," said Grothman.

That's when her problems started.

"Halfway home my engine light went on and then the next morning I went to go to work and I pushed the bottom to start my car. It started, it revved up and then it just died," said Grothman.

She took the car to her dealership and what mechanics found shocked her.



"We found out that actually 60% to 70% of it was water in the fuel," said Brad Brees, Assistant Service Manager at Anderson.

"I was furious," she said.

Grothman said she reached out to Fas Fuel multiple times but her calls were never returned.

13 WREX reached out to Fas Fuel and its owner GMP Investments sent us this statement.

"After multiple tests from an outside service provider, it was determined that one of our underground fuel storage tanks at our location located at 3730 N. Alpine Road had taken on water. As soon as this was detected, we immediately shut down this tank and associated fuel dispensers until we could isolate the breach.

"This tank will not be put into service until we can locate the source of the problem and repairs can be made and tested. No other tanks were affected and all other tanks were reopened after we were certain that the tanks were secure. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this has caused for any of our customers. If you believe that you have purchased any of this affected fuel, please contact our corporate risk manager at 804-730-1568, ext. 1129 or lwright@gpminvestments.com. We will handle all claims in an expeditious manner."



The repairs cost Grothman nearly $700. Money she wants back.

"I would like my $668 back plus the cost of the fuel and I would like my lost wages back because I did have to call in sick to work yesterday to deal with all of this. Plus I would like an apology," she said.

After 13 WREX contacted Fas Fuel, Grothman says the company reached out to her. She says it apologized and offered to reimburse her for the repairs.