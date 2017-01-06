UPDATE: Police investigate armed robbery at Cherryvale Mall's Simply Mac store

UPDATE: Two men accused of robbing the Simply Mac store at CherryVale Mall on Friday are in custody.

FBI Investigators say 21-year-old Narcellus J. Taylor Jr. from Chicago and 23-year-old Mario J. Anderson from Waukegan stole 86 Apple products valuing in excess of $80,000.

Shortly after the robbery the manager of the store was able to obtain location information on one of the items stolen. That information, along with the description of the suspects car, was provided to police.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday Illinois State Police pulled over the vehicle and arrested Taylor Jr. and Anderson. Police also found multiple guns inside the car.

Police are continuing to investigate after an armed robbery at the CherryVale Mall Friday.

Cherry Valley Police say four suspects walked into the Simply Mac store Friday morning armed with at least one gun.

Employees at the store say they were forced up against a wall while the suspects went into a back storage room and stole a large amount of electronics and computer equipment.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark colored Jeep. Cherry Valley Police say Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle matching the suspects' vehicle description in the Chicago suburbs and arrested two people.

Cherry Valley Police say they are now working with ISP and the FBI to determine if the people stopped were involved in the armed robbery.

Police say no one was injured during the incident and no gunshots were fired.