Shooting at south Florida airport; five people dead

A shooter opened up fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday, killing five people and wounding at least eight others.

Witnesses report that the suspect appeared to fire randomly and only stopped shooting when his ammo ran out, NBC News reports.

Local law enforcement have a suspect in custody. The mayor says a lone shooter was responsible for the attack.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson from Florida says the gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it is not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else. NBC New reports that multiple senior law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as Esteban Santiago, 26.

A county official says the shooter pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom and started shooting.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner, was briefed on the airport shooting by Broward Sheriff's office. He told The Associated Press by phone that the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight and had checked a gun.

LaMarca says the shooter pulled out the gun in the bathroom after claiming his bag.

County Sheriff Scott Israel says the gunman was not harmed and that law enforcement did not fire any shots. He says it is not yet known if the shooting was an act of terror.

Officials say there have been unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired at the airport. The Broward County sheriff's office said on its Twitter account Friday afternoon: "Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property."

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

Local news stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. Video from helicopters flying over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport and tweeted that he heard gunshots and that "everyone is running."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The airport is located about 25 miles north of Miami in Broward County.