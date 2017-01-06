Rockford man charged with breaking into garages in Ogle County

A Rockford man is now in jail in Ogle County after he allegedly stole a vehicle and other items from two garages.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called out to two homes in rural Stillman Valley Wednesday morning on a report of multiple burglaries. Authorities say a vehicle, ATV and tools were stolen from two garages.

Wednesday night, Ogle County detectives arrested Travis Rhodes, 36, of Rockford, on two counts of burglary. All the stolen items were recovered from a home in Rockford.

Rhodes is now being held on $200,000 bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.