Roscoe Police Investigation Home Invasion

Roscoe Police say two persons made away with an undisclosed amount of money last night during a home invasion.

Deputy Police Chief Derek Lee says a resident in the 5300 block of Wallace Drive said the two came in through an unlocked door around 10:46 Thursday night.

They demanded cash and fled the residence. Police say the victim did not see a weapon and no weapon was implied.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20's wearing a gray hoodie. The second was described as a black male, also in his 20's wearing black clothing.