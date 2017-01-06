Roscoe Police Investigation Home Invasion - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Roscoe Police Investigation Home Invasion

Posted:
ROSCOE (WREX) -

Roscoe Police say two persons made away with an undisclosed amount of money last night during a home invasion.

Deputy Police Chief Derek Lee says a resident in the 5300 block of Wallace Drive said the two came in through an unlocked door around 10:46 Thursday night.

They demanded cash and fled the residence.  Police say the victim did not see a weapon and no weapon was implied.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20's wearing a gray hoodie.  The second was described as a black male, also in his 20's wearing black clothing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.