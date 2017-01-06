13 News anchor Sean Muserallo's one-on-one interview with Gov. Rauner

Eighteen months and counting. That is how long the State of Illinois has gone without a budget.

Governor Bruce Rauner was in Rockford Thursday and 13 News anchor Sean Muserallo sat down for a one-on-one interview with him to dig deeper into the things that will affect citizens around the Stateline, including taxes, social services and how the governor views Rockford.

Rauner will give his State of the State Speech at the end of this month.

Right now, the state looks like this: $11 billion in unpaid bills; $130 billion in unfunded pension liability; and a shrinking population, with a loss of nearly 40,000 people from the state last year, the highest in the nation.

Rauner's plan? Change.

"Let's change our system: pension reform, school funding reform, regulatory relief for our businesses so we can grow more our jobs," Rauner says.

Growing more jobs, Rauner says, can come quickly by changing our workers' compensation laws. That is part of his turnaround agenda lawmaker are stuck on.

Illinois has the 8th highest workers' compensation insurance rates in the nation. Some Republicans argue the threshold to make employers pay up for a worker's claim is too low. So what exactly does he want to do to change workers' comp law in the state?

"There are probably more than a dozen ways to make us more competitive in workers' comp," Rauner says. "And I'm trying to be flexible and be open. The critical thing is that we move from the most expensive states to average or slightly below average."

This back and forth budget battle has had an impact on families who rely on state funded health and human services and that continues in the government gridlock.

"We have inadequately funded our human services, our home health care for years," Rauner says. "We haven't been paying our bills for years. This isn't just a one year problem. This is why it is so important (that) we come to a balanced budget with changes to our broken system."

2016 was a violent year for Illinois cities, particularly in Rockford and in the state's biggest city, Chicago. Both cities saw the highest number of murders in decades.

Rauner says there are two main factors driving up violent crime in the state: economics and schooling.

"What's crystal clear is we are failing in two fundamental ways in Illinois: We don't have enough economic opportunity for our young people. We don't have enough jobs and when a young person doesn't see a career for themselves, a way to make a good living, the gangs are very attractive and they can start to recruit our young people. The other thing we've failed on is schools and school funding. We have the worst funded schools in America. We give the lowest percentage for state support for education of any state in America. This is a moral failure."

Rauner also said that the Rockford-area is important to the state as a whole.

"How Rockford goes is how Illinois goes. Rockford should be booming: great location, great people, great infrastructure. And if Rockford's booming, the state's booming."

Rauner added that he believes Rockford will succeed, and that he is going to judge himself on how successful the city becomes.